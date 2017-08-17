A jury found him guilty after drugs, stolen guns & jewelry were found in his home

A Warner Robins man faces a maximum of 108 years in prison and a $200,000 fine for burglary, drug and other related convictions, a Houston County prosecutor says.
However, the man’s attorney says he expects the sentence will be “far less than that.”
A Houston County jury deliberated about three hours before returning a guilty verdict late Wednesday afternoon against Geronimo Hilario Pinon, 20, of Warner Robins, according to news release from District Attorney George Hartwig.
Pinon was found guilty of one count each of burglary, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and four counts of theft by taking, the release said.
He was acquitted by jurors of charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle and a second count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the release.
Pinon was also acquitted of one count of violation of the state's street gang terrorism and prevention act by Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams, said Carl Veline, a Warner Robins attorney representing Pinon.
“There was no evidence he was part of that gang introduced at trial,” Veline said.
The judge’s directed acquittal came at the at the close of state’s case during the two-day trial, Veline said.
A sentencing date for Pinon has not yet been scheduled. Veline said the 108 years is the maximum sentence that Pinon could get by stacking all the charges.
Noting that Pinon is a first offender, Veline said he expects the sentence will be “far less than that.”
Pinon’s arrest stemmed from a Houston County sheriff’s burglary investigation in 2015 that led to a search of his Dixie Trail home and the discovery of stolen goods, guns, narcotics and more than $16,000 in cash.
Multiple belongings were taken in the Nov. 3, 2015 burglary of the Cottonfield Court home in Bonaire while the homeowner was out of town — including a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, a large gun safe, numerous firearms, jewelry, cash and electronics, the release said. Also, the homeowner's credit card was used several times in Warner Robins.
Pinon was found in his bed with a handgun under him when he was taken into custody at his home three days later by Houston County sheriff’s deputies after an investigation by Lt. George Runyon, according to the release.
Deputies also found two rifles, a shotgun, and jewelry belonging to the burglary victim, the release said.
Additionally, deputies found over 28 grams of methamphetamine, about a half pound of marijuana, and hydrocodone pills, the release said. They also found numerous other firearms, ammunition and a total of $16,899.00 in cash.
Hartwig offered praise for the sheriff’s investigation in the news release.
“The Houston DA's office will continue to seek justice for victims and aggressively prosecute those who traffic drugs and commit burglaries in our community,” Hartwig also said in the release.
Veline said he thought the case was “well-tried on both sides.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
