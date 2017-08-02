Jemarcus Duncan stands with attorney Angie Coggins at his arraignment Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in the shooting death of another man.
Jemarcus Duncan stands with attorney Angie Coggins at his arraignment Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in the shooting death of another man. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com
Jemarcus Duncan stands with attorney Angie Coggins at his arraignment Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in the shooting death of another man. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com

Houston & Peach

Negotiations may resolve Warner Robins shooting-death case, attorney says

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 02, 2017 6:13 PM

PERRY

A man accused of pulling the trigger on a gun he and two others were allegedly playing with pleaded not guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan, 23, of Warner Robins, also pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct in the March 9 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Edward McKellar of Oglethorpe.

Duncan’s attorney Angie Coggins told Judge Katherine K. Lumsden that negotiations are underway with a prosecutor that may resolve the case.

Reginald Haulcombe Taylor, also of Warner Robins, previously pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence for allegedly attempting to conceal the firearm to protect Duncan.

Taylor also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a 1998 conviction for robbery in the second degree in Queens County, New York, Houston County court records show.

McKellar was shot in the head when the men were allegedly playing with a gun they thought was not loaded, police said. Alcohol was thought to be a factor.

Additionally, Duncan is pending trial on two unrelated charges of terroristic threats, a felony, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a misdemeanor, court records show.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary
'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire
4:19

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."

View More Video