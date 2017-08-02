Negotiations may resolve Warner Robins shooting-death case, attorney says

A man accused of pulling the trigger on a gun he and two others were allegedly playing with pleaded not guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.
Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan, 23, of Warner Robins, also pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct in the March 9 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Edward McKellar of Oglethorpe.
Duncan’s attorney Angie Coggins told Judge Katherine K. Lumsden that negotiations are underway with a prosecutor that may resolve the case.
Reginald Haulcombe Taylor, also of Warner Robins, previously pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence for allegedly attempting to conceal the firearm to protect Duncan.
Taylor also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a 1998 conviction for robbery in the second degree in Queens County, New York, Houston County court records show.
McKellar was shot in the head when the men were allegedly playing with a gun they thought was not loaded, police said. Alcohol was thought to be a factor.
Additionally, Duncan is pending trial on two unrelated charges of terroristic threats, a felony, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a misdemeanor, court records show.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
