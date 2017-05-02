Montgomery Gentry takes the stage at Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns Pause 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 0:43 Dramatic video shows motel armed robbery 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:16 Cable wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 2:01 Bernd Elementary students call parents to action 0:25 Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms announces that Montgomery Gentry will be the talent for the 2017 Independence Day Celebration June 30 at McConnell-Talbert Stadium. Becky Purser The Telegraph