Montgomery Gentry takes the stage at Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins

Montgomery Gentry will perform at the 2017 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert, Mayor Randy Toms announced Tuesday.
Montgomery Gentry blends country, Southern rock and Everly Brothers-like harmonies that people can relate to, according to a post on their website.
The 2017 Independence Day Celebration is June 30 at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
The concert is free, and no tickets are required.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Montgomery Gentry has earned Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards and has been honored with memberships into the Grand Ole Opry and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Toms said.
The duo has recorded 14 top singles, including five No. 1 hits on the Country charts.
East Coast Pyrotechnics is expected to light up the sky with $45,000 worth of fireworks after the concert.
More than 20,000 were in the venue for last year’s event, according to a 2017 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert Facebook post.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Toms said. “Everybody come out and enjoy.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
