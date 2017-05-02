Houston & Peach

May 02, 2017 1:19 PM

Announcement Tuesday on entertainment for Independence Day concert in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

The entertainment for the 2017 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert is expected to be announced Tuesday.

The 2017 Jeff Smith Automotive Independence Day Celebration is June 30 at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

East Coast Pyrotechnics is expected to light up the sky with $45,000 worth of fireworks after the concert.

More than 20,000 were in the venue for last year’s event, according to a 2017 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert Facebook post.

Come back later to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph for more on this story.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:59

Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry
Child may have been playing with gun before he was shot 1:31

Child may have been playing with gun before he was shot
Convenience store clerk forced at gunpoint to hand over cash from register 0:47

Convenience store clerk forced at gunpoint to hand over cash from register

View More Video

Sports Videos