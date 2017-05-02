Montgomery Gentry takes the stage at Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Dramatic video shows motel armed robbery Pause 1:16 Cable wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 1:04 'It sounded like a train,' neighbor says of rollover crash 0:50 Macon-Bibb officials hear plea in support of anti-discrimination measure 0:42 Macon resident questions the need for change to anti-discrimination law 1:21 Macon Beer Co. owner Jeremy Knowles blazes a trail in freshly crafted brew 2:29 Mayor Randy Toms talks about chain of command problems 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms announces that Montgomery Gentry will be the talent for the 2017 Independence Day Celebration June 30 at McConnell-Talbert Stadium. Becky Purser The Telegraph