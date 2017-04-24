Bonaire couple reports home invasion, but ‘whole thing is just odd,’ investigator says

A reported home invasion in Bonaire Saturday has raised some questions for a veteran Houston County sheriff’s investigator.
“The whole thing is just odd,” said Lt. Jon Holland, head of investigations for the sheriff’s office.
Lychanja Wright and Evan Adams told authorities that they were inside the Maplewood Drive home when two intruders busted through the front door just before 11:30 a.m., according to a Houston County sheriff’s report. Neither was hurt, though a shot was reportedly fired toward Adams but struck a TV.
The intruder that was armed then grabbed a black bag and both intruders fled on foot. The black bag reportedly belonged to a third person who was in the residence when the home invasion took place.
Wright initially left out that a third person was in the residence, telling the deputy that she had forgotten that. The third person, identified in the report as Chris Brown, is not a suspect but authorities have talked with him, Holland said.
Holland said investigators are sifting through conflicting statements among those involved.
For now, investigators are treating the incident as a home invasion until proven otherwise, Holland said.
Reached by telephone, Wright was adamant that she and her boyfriend were victims of a home invasion. However, she said she thinks the armed intruder was not trying to fire at Adams but may have fired a shot in reaction when Adams moved.
She said the intruder had pointed the weapon at Brown, and she thinks he may have been the actual target of the intruders.
In the shock and trauma of the moment, Wright said her mind went blank and she forgot that Brown was in the kitchen when she talked to a sheriff’s deputy immediately after the home invasion.
According to the sheriff’s report, Wright told a sheriff’s deputy that the male intruder pointed a gun at Adams, her boyfriend, and said, “Give me what you got.”
Adams ran toward the back of the home, and the intruder fired toward Adams, striking a TV, according to a sheriff’s report. The intruder then grabbed the black bag and ran out the door with the other intruder.
One suspect was described in the report as a thin black male with clean-cut, goatee-style facial hair. He was wearing black clothes and a black skull cap, or beanie, and armed with a black handgun.
The second was described as a black female wearing a shirt pulled over her face. The shirt may have been red. She had dreadlock-style hair and a heavy build.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
