Intruder fires at fleeing man in Bonaire home invasion

An intruder fired a shot toward a fleeing man during a home invasion Saturday in Bonaire but struck a TV.
Lychanja Wright and Evan Adams were inside the Maplewood Drive home when two intruders busted through the front door just before 11:30 a.m., according to a Houston County sheriff’s report. Neither was hurt, though Adams dodged a bullet.
One of the suspects was described in the report as a thin black male with clean-cut, goatee-style facial hair. He was wearing black clothes and a black skull cap, or beanie, and armed with a black handgun.
The second was described as a black female wearing a shirt pulled over her face. The shirt may have been red. She had dreadlock-style hair and a heavy build.
Wright, who was on the livingroom couch, told a sheriff’s deputy that the male intruder pointed a gun at Adams, her boyfriend, and said, “Give me what you got.”
Adams ran toward the back of the home, and the intruder fired toward Adams, striking a TV, according to the report. The intruder then grabbed a black bag and ran out the door with the other intruder.
The home invasion remains under investigation.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
