Woman meets with firefighters who rescued her from burning apartment for the first time

Nekia Taylor met the firefighters who rescued her from her burning apartment for the first time Tuesday.

Taylor, a 32-year-old former Marine field radio operator, was unconscious but breathing when she was pulled out a window of her second-story Lenox Pointe apartment April 9.

“I appreciate you guys,” Taylor told the firefighters. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you guys.”

Taylor, who was treated for smoke inhalation at an Augusta burn center, shed some tears as she gave those firefighters each a hug.

While more than 20 firefighters helped save the day, five were credited with courageously going into the fire to rescue Taylor.

Firefighter Ethan Cobb was among them.

“It’s not something that happens every day,” said Cobb, who’s been with Warner Robins fire more than four years. “But it’s something special to remember.”