Longtime Houston Medical Center volunteer dies

Longtime Houston Medical Center volunteer Jim Burns has died.

On his 100th birthday, March 31, the hospital threw a birthday bash for Burns. He was born in 1917.

Burns had been a volunteer at the Houston Medical Center for more than 20 years and had more than 14,500 hours of service.

The World War II and Korean War veteran had been hospitalized the Sunday before his birthday party with double-pneumonia and later died in hospice care.

When volunteering at the hospital, Burns rolled around patients in wheelchairs around the hospital for X-rays, other tests and when it was time to go home. Burns also volunteered at Christian Social Ministries, the Rehoboth Baptist Association’s food bank. He unloaded groceries and rolled them out to vehicles for those who benefit from the ministry.

Burns lived at Summer's Landing and died Saturday at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit, according to his obituary.

At his request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of James "Jim" Burns to Houston Medical Center or the Houston Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary, 1601 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory is charged with arrangements.