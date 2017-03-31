Longtime volunteer at Houston Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

Jim Burns of Warner Robins has been an active volunteer at Houston Medical Center for more than 20 years.
Friday, the hospital threw a birthday bash for Burns’ 100th birthday. He was born in 1917.
The World War II and Korean War veteran has logged more than 14,500 volunteer hours at the hospital where he volunteers three times a week.
In addition to rolling patients in wheelchairs around the hospital for X-rays, other tests and when it’s time to go home, Burns also volunteers at Christian Social Ministries, the Rehoboth Baptist Association’s food bank. He unloads groceries and rolls them out to vehicles for those who benefit from the ministry.
The previous week, Burns had been busy volunteering at both locations. But Friday, Burns was the one being rolled around in a wheelchair.
Burns, who was hospitalized suddenly Sunday with double-pneumonia, wasn’t able to stay long for the drop-in reception, and an oxygen mask prevented him from talking much to the those in attendance.
But he was able to stay long enough for family, friends, patients, hospital staff and fellow volunteers to sing him, “Happy Birthday,” and show their appreciation.
Burns was given a gold-colored crown and a birthday sash to wear, a money-tree, and of course, there was a big birthday cake and a large card signed by lots of people.
Photos marking his lifetime were spread across a table.
“He is committed to this hospital. He’s gave a lot of hours back to the community not only here as well as other places, and we just can’t thank you enough for what you do for us, Jim,” Melissa Phagan, the hospital’s director of administrative/volunteer services, told him.
Burns’ 69-year-old daughter, Pat McCray, was among the well wishers.
“He’s an awesome, Dad,” McCray said. “I can’t thank God enough for him, and I thank each and every one of you and this hospital for what you all have done for him.”
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Burns made the military a career - having joined the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school, McCray said. He later retired from the Air Force and was a civil service employee for many years. His career moved him from place to place.
Burns and his first wife, Pearl, couldn’t have children, and they adopted McCray as an infant.
She said she never felt adopted, but chosen. Her mom died when she age 6. After her 18th birthday, her dad remarried, and McCray said she got a new mom.
Growing up, her father was a strong disciplinarian and considered her his “little private,” McCray said.
Back in the day, she and her father might not have seen eye to eye. But today, McCray said she thinks of her father as a good friend, whom she loves very much.
Jerry Cochran, who has volunteered along side Burns for 20 years, also knew Burns’ second wife. The late Lucille Burns also had volunteered at the hospital, arranging flowers.
Cochran said Jim Burns is committed to the hospital, to the volunteer auxiliary and to the patients.
“I think he’s a kind, compassionate gentleman,” Cochran said. “He’s always kind to the patients.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments