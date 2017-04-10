Woman recovering after firefighters pulled her out of burning building

A woman is recovering after being rescued from an apartment fire Sunday, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Fire Department.
Firefighters broke a window and pulled her from her Lenox Pointe apartment. She was unconscious and had shallow breathing before being taken to Houston Medical Center.
The fire department has not released the woman’s name.
Eight units in the affected building were damaged in the blaze, with two being a total loss. The other units suffered from smoke and/or water damage, the news release states.
Adjacent apartment buildings suffered exterior heat damage to the vinyl siding.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants.
Firefighters responded to the apartment complex at 2006 Karl Drive at about 2 p.m. with reports of flames coming from Building 2700 and a woman trapped on the second floor.
Firefighters also found a dog in the apartment with the women, but it could not be revived, the release states.
The fire started on the top floor of the two story building, Fire Chief Ross Moulton said on the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
