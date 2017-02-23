Warner Robins firefighters battle second blaze in two days

City firefighters battled an apartment fire early Thursday at Robins Landing Apartment Homes at 320 Carl Vinson Parkway.
Smoke was billowing from apartment Unit 421 when firefighters arrived at 7:45 a.m., according to a Warner Robins fire news release.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which had started to spread to the attic, the release said. They were also able to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartment units within the same building.
All tenants had already been evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene, and no one was hurt.
The apartment in which the fire started sustained extensive damage, while adjacent apartments had smoke and water damage to the exterior only, the release said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It’s the second fire in two days for the Warner Robins Fire Department.
The Coin Laundry at 1240 South Houston Lake Road caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.
Everyone had already been evacuated and no one was hurt in that fire also.
The 2:10 p.m. blaze, which remains under investigation, started in a dryer service room of the laundromat, according to a Warner Robins fire news release.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments