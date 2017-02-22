Warner Robins laundry mat catches fire

The Coin Laundry at 1240 South Houston Lake Road caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.
City firefighters responding to the 2:10 p.m. call saw heavy smoke coming from the laundry mat located at one end of the shopping plaza, according to a Warner Robins fire news release.
Everyone in the laundry mat had been evacuated before firefighters arrived.
The blaze started in a dryer service room of the laundry mat, the release said.
The dryer service room sustained significant fire damage, while the rest of the laundry mat sustained heat damage, the release said.
An adjacent businesses had some smoke and water damage, the release said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
