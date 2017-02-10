Church back on the auction block; bid in person or online

A Warner Robins church is back on the auction block.
Bidding can be done online, or in person at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Embassy Suites, 620 Chastain Road Northwest in Kennesaw. The auction will be streamed on the internet.
“Somebody down in Macon who doesn’t want to drive north can just bid right there online,” said Carl Carter, with John Dixon & Associates, which is conducting the auction.
“Of course, if they’re there, they can see the property there, and bid right there where they are,” he said.
The church at 1602 Elberta Road and associated buildings, including a gymnasium and a home, which once served as a parsonage, are valued at $1.8 million, according to Houston County property tax records.
The property was previously sold at an online-only auction Oct. 16, Carter said. Lilburn resident Kader Abdul Saeed bought the property for $150,000, property records show.
A west coast financial institution was the previous owner, having purchased a bundle of loans during the recession that included the church and associated property, according to Auction Management Corp. broker and auctioneer Bruce Bryant.
Built in 1969, the church has been owned by members of two congregations: Higher Dimensions Ministries and Warner Robins First Assembly of God. Higher Dimensions Ministries bought the property from Warner Robins First Assembly of God in 2004 for $430,000, property records show.
The church building has a 600-seat sanctuary, which could also serve as an auditorium, a smaller 100-seat youth chapel that could be used as a meeting room, classrooms and offices.
“This would be ideal not only for a church, but also for a school, municipal facility or meeting/concert venue,” said John Dixon, president of the auction company.
Anyone needing more information about the property and auction may call 404-609-1150, or visit www.multi-seller.us.
Telegraph archives were used in this report. Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments