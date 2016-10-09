Want to buy a church? You can do it online.

A Warner Robins church will be on the auction block beginning Monday, but no one will be calling out bids aloud for the vacant property on Elberta Road.
Bidding will be held exclusively online.
Auction Management Corp. broker and auctioneer Bruce Bryant said auctions are shifting to be more commonly held online with the growth of millennial buyers who want to bid on a computer or cellphone.
The church was built in 1969 and has been owned by members of Warner Robins First Assembly of God and more recently Higher Dimensions Ministries, according to Houston County property records.
A west coast financial institution is the current owner, Bryant said.
The company bought a bundle of loans during the recession and the church and associated property were included, Bryant said.
Houston County property records show Higher Dimensions Ministries bought the property from Warner Robins First Assembly of God in 2004.
Attempts to reach representatives from Higher Dimensions Ministries were unsuccessful this week.
Bryant said a deputy who stopped by during an open house at the property this week said the church had been vacant for about a year.
The auction company has advertised the church as being a 29,802 square-foot building with a sanctuary to seat 600 people, a youth chapel, classrooms, offices and a gym outfitted with a basketball court and showers.
Also included is a five-bedroom, parsonage and two adjacent lots.
Property records list the parcel’s combined value at nearly $2 million.
Zoned as commercial property, Warner Robins planning and zoning regulations don’t require the buyer to be a church or to use the property for religious purposes.
Bryant said the auction has an undisclosed reserve that must be met for the sale to go through.
Bidding is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday and end Wednesday at 11 a.m.
To bid, visit www.amc.bid.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
