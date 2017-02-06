On the lam for months, 3rd suspect in motel slaying now in custody

A suspect in last summer’s Budget Inn slaying who’d been on the lam for months is now in custody.
Willie Clarence Walters, 18, of Perry, was booked into the Houston County jail late Saturday afternoon, jail records show.
Walters, along with Malik Golden and Kendra Tillery, both 19 and of Warner Robins, are facing trial on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Walters was indicted Jan. 24 by a Houston County grand jury, but had been a suspect for more than three months in the slaying of 34-year-old Donell Nathaniel Hawkins, according to arrest warrants.
Hawkins was found shot dead once in the chest about 11 p.m. June 28 in front of room No. 103 of the Budget Inn on Watson Boulevard.
Golden and Walters allegedly conspired to rob Hawkins, who had been staying at the motel and was suspected of selling drugs, according to arrest warrants. Tillery allegedly lured Hawkins into a position to be shot.
Golden and Tillery were arrested Oct. 20 sleeping inside a 2006 Chevrolet Impala parked outside a home in Waterbury, Connecticut. Both are being held without bond in the Houston County jail.
A fourth person, Ronterious Napier, 25, of Perry, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal for allegedly making sure the gun used in the slaying was “clean” and in a safe place, according to arrest warrants. He is free on a $10,000 bond.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments