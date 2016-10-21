Arrest warrant sheds light on Budget Inn slaying, charges

Two people found sleeping in a car in Connecticut have been charged with killing a man outside a Warner Robins motel in June.
Malik Qran Golden, 18, of Perry, and Kendra Tenesha Tillery, 19, of Warner Robins are both charged with murder.
About 11 p.m. June 28, officers were called to the Budget Inn at 2076 Watson Blvd. When they arrived, they found Donnell Nathaniel Hawkins, 34, of Warner Robins dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Golden is accused of shooting Hawkins in the chest with a handgun, while Tillery is accused of luring Hawkins into a position for Golden to shoot him, according to an arrest warrant.
Hawkins was found outside motel room No. 103 on the sidewalk. The door to his room was open.
Hawkins had been staying at the motel about a month and was selling drugs, according to the warrant.
A book bag in which he carried marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription drugs and his cash was missing, the warrant said. His cellphone was also missing, but police recovered it later.
Golden and Tillery are boyfriend and girlfriend. Text conversations between the two were documented by a Warner Robins police detective, and Golden matched the description of a suspect captured on surveillance video.
The two were arrested early Thursday sleeping inside a 2006 Chevrolet Impala parked outside a home in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to a release from the Hartford Police Department.
Golden and Tillery were scheduled for extradition back to Houston County.
Becky Purser
