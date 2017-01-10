Arrested in Connecticut after fleeing, Warner Robins couple indicted on murder charge

A Houston County grand jury has indicted a man and a woman each on malice murder charge in the slaying of a man outside a Warner Robins motel last summer.
The grand jury handed up the indictment Tuesday against Malik Qran Golden and Kendra Tenesha Tillery, both 19 and of Warner Robins.
Donnell Nathaniel Hawkins, 34, of Warner Robins, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body by police dispatched to the Budget Inn at 2076 Watson Blvd. about 11 p.m. June 28.
The indictment alleges that Golden and Tillery caused his death by “shooting him with a firearm.”
Tillery allegedly lured Hawkins into a position for Golden to allegedly shoot Hawkins in the chest with a handgun, according to an arrest warrant.
Hawkins was found on the sidewalk outside motel room No. 103. The door to his room was open.
Hawkins had been staying at the motel about a month and was selling drugs, according to the warrant.
A book bag in which he carried marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription drugs and his cash was missing, the warrant said. His cellphone was also missing, but was recovered later by police.
Golden matched the description of a suspect captured on surveillance video, according to the warrant.
Golden and Tillery were dating at the time of the slaying, the warrant said.
The two were arrested Oct. 20 sleeping inside a 2006 Chevrolet Impala parked outside a home in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to a Hartford, Connecticut, police news release.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
