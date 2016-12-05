Police release more details in Warner Robins pedestrian death

Warner Robins police released more details Monday in a pedestrian fatality.
Lorenzo Law, 64, of Warner Robins, was crossing North Davis Drive from east to west when he was struck Friday night by a northbound 1996 Lincoln Town Car, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The impact propelled Law into a southbound lane, where he was hit by a 2001 Acura 3.2 TL, the release said.
Law, who was not in a crosswalk when was struck shortly before 6:45 p.m., was pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical service workers, according to the release.
The accident remains under investigation by Warner Robins police traffic unit officers.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
