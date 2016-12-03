Houston & Peach

December 3, 2016 3:46 PM

Victim identified in Warner Robins pedestrian fatality

By Becky Purser

A pedestrian struck and killed Friday night in Warner Robins has been identified.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the victim as Lorenzo Law of Warner Robins.

At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit on North Davis Drive between King and Melvin streets, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Law was struck by at least two vehicles, the release said.

Traffic unit officers are investigating the fatality.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

