Victim identified in Warner Robins pedestrian fatality

A pedestrian struck and killed Friday night in Warner Robins has been identified.
Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the victim as Lorenzo Law of Warner Robins.
At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit on North Davis Drive between King and Melvin streets, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Law was struck by at least two vehicles, the release said.
Traffic unit officers are investigating the fatality.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
