Warner Robins police designate parking for Christmas tree lighting

Warner Robins police are asking those attending the annual Christmas tree lighting Tuesday to park in designated areas.
The annual tree lighting is from 5 to 7 p.m. at 99 Armed Forces Blvd. in front of the Law Enforcement Center and E.L. Greenway Welcome Center.
Police also advise those attending to avoid parking on the other side of Watson Boulevard to avoid crossing the street for the ceremony.
Parking areas include the welcome center, a nearby lot, city hall, the code enforcement building on Watson Boulevard and the former police station on Young Avenue.
Also, the Robins Regional Christmas Parade in Warner Robins is Saturday morning.
South Davis Drive will be closed to the traffic for the parade from 9 to 11 a.m. from the intersections of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Watson Boulevard.
Watson Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to noon from the intersections of North Davis Drive to North Houston Road.
The parade route has changed from prior years. The parade will begin in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Commercial Circle and at the intersection of Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.
Four other communities in Houston and Peach counties have Christmas parades also planned for Saturday.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments