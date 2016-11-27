Five parades this Saturday

If you like parades, the first Saturday in December is a day for you.
In Houston and Peach counties, several communities will be hosting annual Christmas parades complete with floats, bands, horses and Santa Claus.
Opening the day of parades is the Robins Regional Christmas Parade in Warner Robins.
Grand marshal is Kelsey Hollis with performances by recording artist Colby Dee and Academy of Dance Expressions Company dancers.
The parade route has changed from previous years and will begin in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Commercial Circle. It will end at the intersection of Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.
Next is Byron’s “A Christmas Story” Parade at 1 p.m. For more information on Byron’s parade, call 478-956-2409.
At 4 p.m. Perry hosts its Main Street Christmas Parade, “A Country Christmas,” through downtown Perry.
In Fort Valley, the parade starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Valley. Call 478-825-8261 for more information.
To end the evening, the city of Centerville will have its seventh annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Floats will line up at Thompson Middle School at 5:30 p.m. down Houston Lake Road, where the parade route ends at the Houston County Galleria mall.
