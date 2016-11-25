Green Street gate at Robins Air Force Base to close for construction

Beginning Monday, the Green Street gate at Robins Air Force Base will close for the second part of a three-phase construction project.
The project is designed to improve security and safety in and out of the base. Updates to the gates include installation of traffic-slowing devices and gate cameras, according to a base news release.
Each phase of the construction is expected to take 21 days. The Russell Parkway gate was the first to be improved.
Here’s more of what Robins Air Force Base released about the project:
During the Green Street gate closure, the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. gate will open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. For morning traffic, three of five lanes will be used for inbound traffic until 8 a.m.
Also, to help ease traffic, the Air National Guard gate will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for inbound northbound traffic only. The gate will be open for outbound northbound traffic only from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Russell Parkway and Watson Boulevard gates will operate normally while the Green Street gate is improved.
On Jan. 5, the Watson Boulevard gate is expected to close for the final phase of the project.
At that time, five lanes at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard gate will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Three lanes also will be open for inbound traffic until 7 p.m., with two outbound lanes open.
While the Watson Boulevard Gate is closed, the Green Street gate will operate as normal and the Russell Parkway gate will be open 24 hours.
The construction is considered a necessity for security and employee safety while traveling in and out of the base. Base leaders worked with local and state officials on the project to optimize safety and minimize traffic hazards, according to the release.
Any schedule changes are expected to posted on the Robins Facebook page and the base marquee.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
