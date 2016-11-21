Body found in wooded area identified as missing Fort Valley woman

A body found in a wooded area behind an abandoned Davidson Drive house this month has been identified as a missing Fort Valley woman.
Jean Jenkins, 60, was last seen Oct. 18 in the 800 block of East Church St. She was reported missing by her family Oct. 25.
Her family told police it was unusual for her to go that long without contacting someone.
Her body was found Nov. 1, but it was so badly decomposed that it took some time to make a positive identification, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
A DNA comparison with something she owned was made with DNA from the body and a match was made, Rooks said.
Authorities have not yet been able to determine how she died, with the cause and manner of death pending from the GBI crime lab, according to a Fort Valley police news release issued Monday.
Fort Valley Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon said he did not want to speculate on what may have happened to Jenkins with the GBI findings pending.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments