She grew up in the circus, and now she brings her Bengal tigers to 2016 Georgia National Fair

Bengal tiger trainer Vicenta Pages grew up in the circus.
The 30-year-old is a third-generation animal trainer and fifth generation circus performer. She is one of only a handful of women tiger trainers in the U.S. and of a few in Europe.
She brings her big cats to the 2016 Georgia National Fair, one of the new attractions at the fair that opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 16.
“I grew up doing all kinds of different things - acrobats and aerialist and animals,” said Pages, who travels with her “significant other” and their two children, ages 4 and 10 months.
She learned how to train big cats from her father, Jorge Pages Jr., and her grandfather, the late Fred Logan, a well-known elephant trainer who also worked with lions. Logan trained her father also.
Her mother, Freida Logan Pages, an all-around circus performer, rode elephants and was also an aerialist.
“She did pretty much a little bit of everything,” Vicenta Pages said.
Her younger sister and brother still work in the family company, Florida-based Pages Circus. Her sister works lions and tigers and her brother, a daredevil, rides in the “Globe of Death.”
“My dad’s family originated from Cuba in the 60s and they got their start on Ringling Brothers,” Pages said. “They had their own circus back in Cuba.
“But when communism took over, they had to flee their country and came here to America, and they started from nothing. They started on Ringling Brothers as concessionaires and doing small things in the show, and then, slowly but surely, they worked their way up to having their own company,” Pages said.
Pages, who’s been training tigers for 16 years, first debuted her tiger show in her family’s company. She then contracted her show with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey for four years before venturing out on her own.
She and her six big cats are on tour eight to nine months of the year. She has three color variations: Golden Royal Bengal Tiger, White Royal Bengal Tiger and Snow Tiger.
Although her heart is the circus because she loves to perform, Pages said the circus industry has not being doing well and circuses are becoming more scarce. She said a lot of people are opposed to animals being kept in captivity.
Fairs and festivals, in which her Bengal tigers may be exhibited, give people a better idea of how the big cats are cared for and treated, she said.
Pages’ tigers were born in captivity and would die in the wild if released, she noted.
“They would literally sit in the wild and say, ‘OK, somebody is going to come and feed me eventually.’ They don’t know how to hunt. They don’t know how to do anything on their own,” Pages said.
Her tigers range in age from 2 to 14 and weigh between 300 to 500 pounds each. They each eat 10 pounds of meat a day from chicken leg quarters to pot roast to beef brisket.
“They’re carnivores, so they’re strictly on an all meat diet,” Pages said.
Her show begins with an educational segment about the state of the dwindling population of Bengal tigers in the wild and moves to how her tigers are taken care of and how they are trained.
“We bring our ... babies out a couple at a time or one at a time,” Pages said. “(It) depends on their temperament on that day.
“They are like kids. They each have their own individual personalities,” she said. “It depends on who is willing to actually come out on certain days.”
She demonstrates to the audience how the big cats are trained with a piece of meat at the end of a stick. They are never harmed, she said.
“The sticks and the whip are ... used as extensions of our arms to guide them in the direction that we would like them to go because they are tigers,” Pages said. “They have teeth and claws. They can, and will, scratch you or bite you.”
Pages said she’s never been charged or hurt by any of her tigers. She even performed with some of her older tigers up until her eighth month of pregnancy with each of her children.
She said she is more attentive with the tigers at each new location.
“It’s a new exposure for them and attractions around them. So, it takes a couple of days for them to settle in,” she said.
The tigers are on display at the South Gate from noon to 9 p.m. each day of the fair, and Pages is generally hand to answer questions or concerns.
Her show is at 7:30 p.m. on opening day, Thursday. The show is then offered three times daily at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. through the duration of the fair. The shows are free in that they are covered by general fair admission.
Pages asked that those who attend a show not to distract and call out the tigers’ names during a performance. She also asked that fairgoers always remain behind a fence around the caged show ring at all times whether during the show or when viewing the big cats.
“You’re going to see tigers doing their natural abilities,” Pages said of the show. “They’re not going to be jumping through a ring of fire or anything like that because, of course, tigers don’t do that in the wild
“But in the wild, you know, they do stand up on their hind legs, they do jump over objects, and it’s just a basic series of interactions that the tigers do together,” she said.
What is uncommon and pretty amazing is that the tigers perform together, Pages said.
“In the wild, they do live alone,” Pages said. “They’re solitary animals.
“So for them to actually interact all together at different points ... That’s a pretty big accomplishment,” she said.
For more information about the 2016 Georgia National Fair concerts, schedules and prices, call 478-987-3247 or visit www.georgianationalfair.com.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Pages Bengal tiger show
Where: 2016 Georgia National Fair
Location: South Gate
Show Times: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday through Oct. 16 at 1:30 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Tigers on Display: Noon - 9 p.m. daily
Comments