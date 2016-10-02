Fair celebrates 27th anniversary

During the 11 days of the 27th annual Georgia National Fair, there will be $600,000 worth of free entertainment.
“There is some form of free entertainment as soon as they walk in the gate,” said Keaton Walker, sponsorship and special programs coordinator at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
The fair starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 16, with Sneak-A-Peek day starting at 3 p.m. and the opening ceremonies at 4 p.m. Thursday.
New acts, singers, performers and educational opportunities will be featured this year as part of the fair, along with the regular fair fare.
Strolling acts throughout the grounds feature newcomers The Fritters and Louie the T-Rex, costumed characters for children to meet and take pictures with.
Featured on the television show America’s Got Talent, the Zu Zu African Acrobats from Kenya will be among the crowd performing their show.
Also new this year will be Page’s White Tigers at the South gate, F.A.M.E. Racing near the North gate and Kids Science Safari, located East of McGill Marketplace.
Concerts this year will have a new place to play at the Georgia National Stage located near the South Gate.
“The new stage is near our event field and is a lot larger to accommodate the bigger crowds,” Walker said.
Playing on the new stage will be Ohio Players on Oct. 6, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Oct. 10, Blues Traveler on Oct. 11, Boyz II Men on Oct. 12 and Old Dominion on Oct. 13.
Armband days will be Oct. 6, Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 16.
“Of course we also have all of our livestock,” Walker said.
The livestock shows were what brought the fair to Perry in 1990.
This year, youth entries total 4,889 with an additional 513 open entries and 2,431 exhibitors.
About 475 horses, 2,000 rabbits and 70 llamas are entered into the shows which are scheduled throughout the fair.
Familiar sights will include Robinson’s Racing Pigs, which have been at the fair every year since it opened, Mike Fuller the Magician, Sea Lion Splash, Tammy Barton, Tadpole the Clown and the nightly fireworks.
At the Braves Fastball Flatbread concession stand, Oct. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Atlanta Brave legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro aka "Knuskie” will be on hand to sign autographs.
Reaves Arena concerts feature The Band Perry with opening act Jordan Rager on Oct. 8 and Lynyrd Skynyrd with opening act The Curt Towne Band on Oct. 15. Tickets are still available for both concerts.
For more information about concerts, schedules and prices, call 478-987-3247 or visit www.georgianationalfair.com.
