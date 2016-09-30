She was standing beside him when he was shot by a Peach County deputy

Dawn Shaw said she was standing next to her husband when he was shot by a Peach County deputy earlier this year.
Tuesday, her husband, Ronnie Shaw, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault against a police officer, and the district attorney announced that no charges were warranted against the deputy, Brandon Williams.
But Dawn Shaw says that her husband never raised his gun and never pointed it at the deputy. She said the deputy has made a mistake and ought to own up to it.
“This has like ripped his dignity away,” Shaw said of her husband, “because he knows for a fact that he did not raise his gun to no police officer and I know for a fact, too.
“I mean it’s just not right,” she said.
Friday, Lonnie Shaw turned himself in at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center and was released on a $20,000 property bond. His first appearance hearing is at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in Peach County Superior Court.
Dawn Shaw’s account of what happened on the front porch of the Shaw’s home at 50 West Valley Drive off Ga. 96 and that of authorities is different.
About 2 a.m., 28-year-old Nicholas Coker showed up at the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is Dawn Shaw’s son and her husband’s stepson.
Peach County sheriff’s deputies Williams and James Perry were dispatched to the Shaw’s home to investigate.
About 3 a.m., deputies arrived at the home. Williams knocked on the front door several times, authorities said.
Dawn Shaw said deputies did not identify themselves.
When Lonnie Shaw opened the door, Williams started to ask about his stepson, according to authorities. But before Williams could do so, Lonnie Shaw brandished a handgun, and pointed it at Williams.
“When Deputy Williams perceived that Mr. Shaw was pointing the handgun at him, he reasonably believed that his own life was in danger and fired off one round from his service weapon, wounding Mr. Shaw,” District Attorney David Cooke said in a written statement.
But Dawn Shaw said her husband had the gun down at this right side. She said she was standing shoulder to shoulder with him at the front door.
“No, he did not point his gun at the deputy. He did not raise his gun ... He opened the door, said, ‘Yes sir.’ And he was shot,” Dawn Shaw said.
Shaw said she first thought her husband had shot himself by accident.
Authorities said that the officers could be clearly seen on the Shaw’s video surveillance system on the lighted porch area.
Dawn Shaw said she could see two men from the back that appeared to be uniform but that she did not know who they were.
Authorities said that Dawn Shaw told GBI agents the officers knocking on the door had awakened her and that she had told her husband that he needed to go to the door to see what the officers wanted.
“If I told them that, I would have been mistaken,” Dawn Shaw said.
Neither deputy had a weapon drawn as they waited for someone to come to the door of the residence, authorities said.
Dawn Shaw said he her husband was not up for interviews.
“Between his nerves and his pain, he’s not able to talk to anybody,” she said.
He does not remember much about the shooting, she said.
“He remembers opening the door, and that’s it,” she said.
He was wounded in the upper torso. His liver, kidney and bladder were damaged, she said.
“He’ll never work a day in his life,” Dawn Shaw said. “He’ll be in pain for the rest of his life.
“And ... now we have to come up with the money for his defense,” she said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
