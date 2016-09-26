Peach County deputy faces no charges for wounding gun-pointing man

No charges are warranted against a Peach County deputy who shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at him earlier this year.
“Based on my review of the evidence in this case and the report submitted by the GBI, no charges will be filed against Deputy (Brandon) Williams,” District Attorney David Cooke said in a news release issued Monday.
Cooke noted that the evidence supported Williams’ belief that the suspect, Lonnie Russell Shaw, “endangered” his safety.
May 31, Williams had gone to Shaw’s home to investigate the shooting of Shaw’s stepson. The stepson had shown up at local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Williams knocked several times on the door.
“When Mr. Shaw opened the door, Deputy Williams started to ask him about his stepson. But before he could do so, Mr. Shaw brandished a handgun and pointed at Williams,” Cooke said in the release.
Video from a home surveillance system showed that neither Williams nor another deputy had their weapons drawn when Williams knocked on the door, the release said.
Shaw was indicted Monday by a Peach County grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer in the incident, the release said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
