She died passing a car in a curve, killing two others in 4-vehicle crash

A Montezuma woman trying to get around another vehicle in a no-passing zone triggered a four-vehicle crash that killed three people in Macon County late Tuesday morning.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Shelby Shaw, 33, was driving north on Ga. 49 in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when she tried to pass a 2005 Cadillac Escalade in a curve near mile marker 19, according to a preliminary report by Georgia State Patrol Trooper Brian Abney.
While trying to pass on the double yellow line, Shaw's Impala struck a Ford F-150 head-on, sending the pickup spinning off the west side of the road and overturning onto its passenger side.
Pickup driver Errol Bernard, 65, and his passenger, 80-year-old Annie Pearl Harris, both of Fort Valley, died in the crash that also killed Shaw.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Shaw's Impala spun on impact and hit a southbound 2017 Mercedes driven by 38-year-old Lorietta Brown, of Byron, who was driving behind Bernard's pickup.
The Impala also struck the driver's side of the Escalade driven by 38-year-old Latonya Rackley, of Montezuma.
Rackley and Brown suffered minor injuries in the crash, but were not taken to the hospital.
The accident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
