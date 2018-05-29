Three killed in Middle Georgia crash

Three people were killed in a crash in Macon County just before noon Tuesday.
The three-car crash on Ga. 49 north, between Montezuma and Marshallville, happened about 11:30 a.m., Coroner Brenda Oglesby told The Telegraph.
Two of the vehicles were small cars and the other was a pickup truck.
Oglesby said two of the people killed were riding in the same car. The names of those killed in the wreck were being withheld while family was being notified.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
