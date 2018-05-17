Why is Macon-Bibb near broke? Some leaders want an investigation

Two Macon-Bibb County commissioners want an in-depth look into the county budget.
Commissioners Elaine Lucas and Joe Allen said they want an outside firm to do a forensic audit of the county's finances, a lengthy process that can determine how money is spent and if there is any fraud that's led to the deficit. Lucas and Allen made the request Thursday, a couple of days after they said county commissioners were told the shortfall for next fiscal year would balloon from $10 million to $16 million without significant changes.
But that $16 million is what was presented to the commissioners when the Mayor Robert Reichert presented the budget last week, said Reichert's spokesman Chris Floore.
That's why the proposed budget includes a 3.7 millage rate increase, which would cover the $15 million-$16 million needed to balance the budget, he said.
Lucas and Allen said not only should Macon-Bibb's budget be examined, but other government entities such as the Urban Development Authority should be as well.
If commissioners don't sign off on a forensic audit, Allen and Lucas said they will ask the district attorney to convene a grand jury.
"The grand jury would need to investigate to find out why this government is near bankruptcy," Allen read from a statement. "We owe this to all Macon-Bibb County voters as consolidation was sold on the idea of cost saving and better efficiency."
For four consecutive years the county has needed to dip into reserves to cover any shortfalls, causing the reserve balance to drop from more than $33 million to about $4 million. And county commissioners are combing through the proposed fiscal 2019 budget to see if they can prevent a proposed property tax increase.
The county's finances are audited annually, but a forensic audit would offer a deeper dive..
In January, an auditor said the county's budget team needed to get a better "pulse" on revenue projects, but did not find that any funds were being misused for the fiscal 2017 budget.
Mayor Robert Reichert's proposed $164 million general fund budget includes a 3.7 mill increase, which if approved, would mean the millage rate would rise by 6.7 mills over a two-year period. If another 3.7 mills is added this year, that would mean a home with a value of $100,000 would cost the property owner an additional $122.
Lucas said commissioners have been working to find ways to shore up the budget, but her colleagues were taken aback to learn they need to find an additional $6 million, in part due to rising health care costs.
"A forensic audit would tell us where our money went and if there was any impropriety," Lucas said. "I’m not saying there are some improprieties, but if there are then the forensic audit would tell us that and would also give us a fresh start on how we start moving forward from here."
