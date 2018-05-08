Macon budget calls for property tax increase. Some commissioners say they will fight it.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert's proposed budget calls for a property tax increase for the second year in a row.
Reichert presented his $164 million general fund budget on Tuesday, which includes increasing property taxes by 3.7 mills But some commissioners say they oppose such a tax increase and will fight for more changes before the budget is approved.
Reichert outlined the financial strain the county has faced the last four years, leading to the reserve fund being depleted and a lower rating. He said the new millage rate is expected to bring in about $15 million in additional revenue, which should be enough to cover additional expenses.
Last year, the county’s millage rate jumped 3 mills, going to 17.652 mills. That figure does not include the rate set by the Bibb County school board.
If another 3.7 mills is added this year that would mean a home with a value of $100,000 would cost the property owner about $122 more.
Reichert said he disagrees with the notion that the county is in a financial crisis.
"I want to adamantly and pointedly say that we are not broke," he said. "We have revenue sources and have expenditures and it is up to commission to get those two to match."
Reichert later added, "to those who would say we have been wasteful with taxpayer dollar, I would say we have gone beyond being lean and mean."
The budgeting woes has led to the county's reserve balance decreasing from $33 million at the start of fiscal year 2014 to about $4 million projected at the end of June.
“That is unacceptable for a community of our size to have a fund balance or reserve of only $4 million,” Reichert said. “(Macon-Bibb) is literally only one tornado away from having a negative fund balance. This must be change. We must start rebuilding our fund balance and having more money left at the end of the year.”
The plan is for the County Commission to vote on the budget in June. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Some highlights of the budget include:
- Outside agency funding reductions;
- Operation expense and staff reductions;
- Elimination of three paid holidays;
- Healthcare and pension changes so employees contribute to a larger percentage of costs.
Commissioner Mallory Jones said in an email prior to the presentation that he would vote for a two-mill increase if certain conditions are met. They include cutting funding for outside agencies, Macon-Bibb County employees contribute 4 percent to their pension plans and at least 12 new employees are hired.
"If we do not accomplish this criteria in the new budget, then i will vote against a millage increase," Jones wrote.
Commissioners Joe Allen and Al Tillman said they were upset with how the budgeting process has played out. Tillman said in years prior the County Commission should have had more of a role before the mayor's administration crafting a budget.
The county has received less revenue in the last couple of years after the elimination of double taxation for former city of Macon residents.
And a post-employment benefit fund is expected to run out of money by the start of 2019. That means the county is on the hook for $4 million in expenses that will have to out of the general fund.
