75-year-old woman may have been killed by stray bullet from earlier homicide

A 75-year-old woman found shot dead late Saturday may have been struck by a stray bullet from a homicide earlier in the day.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ann Kathleen Leonard was found dead in her home at 2032 Vining Circle, just off Pio Nono Avenue near Saleems Fish Supreme. Her home is close to Mason Street, where a man was found shot dead in the street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sgt. Clay Williams, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in an email Sunday that investigators are looking into whether Leonard was struck by a stray bullet from the Mason Street shooting but haven't confirmed it.
Leonard was found lying in her kitchen with a gunshot wound to her chest. There was a bullet hole in the rear window of her house. She was found after a request was made for deputies to check on her.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
