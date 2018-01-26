Business owners seek to change perception of Macon business district

More Videos 1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment Pause 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:54 'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 13:17 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Josh McKoon 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Eisenhower Business Improvement District has generated nearly $970,000 since 2015 to improve security as well as landscaping and beautification. The business district is awaiting approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation to install new street lights at four intersections. Stanley Dunlap and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

