Political Notebook

Businesses offer to brighten Macon parkway

By Stanley Dunlap

April 28, 2017 9:31 AM

A group of west Macon businessowners is reinvesting its property taxes to brighten a busy corridor.

Members of the Eisenhower Business Improvement District are offering to pay $1,498 for the installation of eight street lights along the Eisenhower Parkway intersections at Presidential Parkway, Bloomfield Road, Macon Tech Drive and Oglesby Place.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will vote Tuesday on a resolution to allow the lights to be put up. The county would then pay about $249 a month for electrical costs and to lease the light fixtures, the resolution said.

The special district allows businesses in an area to pay an additional tax that is used to fund various improvements.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623

