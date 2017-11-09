Parked semi led to crash that ripped open ambulance that flipped on I-75 South

An ambulance landed on its roof early Thursday after clipping a parked tractor trailer on Interstate 75 South.
Just before 3:40 a.m., the Coast to Coast medical transport vehicle flipped over in a crash that happened as the van was exiting at Thompson Road and Perry Parkway in Houston County, Perry police Maj. Bill Phelps said.
The wreck blocked exit 138 for a couple of hours.
The ambulance driver told police the semi did not have its lights on while parked over the line on the side of the road near the exit.
“He didn’t see the semi truck on the side of the road. When he saw it, it was too late to correct,” Phelps said.
The 2015 Ford Transit van overturned and a side of the compartment ripped open in the crash.
Those driving past could see the gurney hanging upside down in the back.
“I’m glad there were no passengers on there. That was the good thing,” Phelps said.
Another ambulance was dispatched, but neither the transport van driver or his partner was seriously injured and did not need to go to the hospital.
No charges were filed, but Perry police are investigating the crash.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
