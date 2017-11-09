Local

Ambulance torn open as it overturns on I-75 South

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 09, 2017 6:08 AM

An ambulance crew escaped serious injury as the vehicle overturned on Interstate 75 early Wednesday.

Just before 4 a.m., the Ford high-top van flipped over in the southbound lanes of I-75 near exit 138 at Thompson Road in Houston County.

The side of the vehicle was shorn off in the crash and the upside down gurney and inside of the ambulance was visible to those passing by on I-75.

The exit was closed for nearly two hours as the wreck was cleared.

Perry police officers are investigating the crash on the wet highway.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

    Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended.

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon
Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash
Tax credits awarded for Phase III of Tindall Heights redevelopment, which will include multi-family housing 1:10

Tax credits awarded for Phase III of Tindall Heights redevelopment, which will include multi-family housing

View More Video