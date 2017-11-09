Ambulance torn open as it overturns on I-75 South

An ambulance crew escaped serious injury as the vehicle overturned on Interstate 75 early Wednesday.
Just before 4 a.m., the Ford high-top van flipped over in the southbound lanes of I-75 near exit 138 at Thompson Road in Houston County.
The side of the vehicle was shorn off in the crash and the upside down gurney and inside of the ambulance was visible to those passing by on I-75.
The exit was closed for nearly two hours as the wreck was cleared.
Perry police officers are investigating the crash on the wet highway.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments