Macon Symphony Orchestra bids farewell after 41 years

MSO rehearses for 'A Fond Farewell' The Macon Symphony Orchestra, led by music director and conductor Gerald Steichen, prepares for a big finale Saturday at The Grand Opera House. Soprano Jasmine Habersham will sing Verdi as the MSO concludes a 40-year run with musicians from all over the Southeast. The Macon Symphony Orchestra, led by music director and conductor Gerald Steichen, prepares for a big finale Saturday at The Grand Opera House. Soprano Jasmine Habersham will sing Verdi as the MSO concludes a 40-year run with musicians from all over the Southeast. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

