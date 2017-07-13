Macon Symphony to play its swan song and close in October

The Macon Symphony Orchestra is shutting down in October.
Symphony board chairman Bob Veto sent a letter to patrons and supporters on Tuesday.
Veto cited declining ticket sales and increasing production costs.
The board has grappled with the decision since April when it became clear the orchestra might not survive this season.
Anyone who has paid for tickets to future concerts is asked to donate those funds toward expenses for the final concert in October.
Tax receipts will be sent for charitable donations in lieu of a refund for those wishing to fund the orchestra’s swan song in the fall.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
