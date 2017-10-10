More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:28

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 1:01

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

    Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12.

Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Day at falls turns deadly for brothers

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 10, 2017 7:12 PM

Monroe County

Hikers at High Falls State Park had just started back on the trail Tuesday morning after they stopped to record a short video of two boys who were walking across the peak of the park’s tallest waterfall.

Moments later, they heard screams and called 911.

The boys, who were brothers, had slipped and fallen from the top of the waterfall.

Christian Burdette, 12, died. His older brother, James Burdette, 17, survived the fall but had to be rescued by helicopter.

Family and friends cried, gripped hands and anxiously embraced each other as the shirtless teen was lifted to safety.

The boys lived less than a quarter mile from the falls and were very familiar with the area, Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.

Though there are signs warning others to stay off the rocks, they are often disregarded.

Crossing the waterfall was “something they claimed they had done several times before,” Bittick said.

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:28

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 1:01

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

    A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue.

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue.

Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

James, a 10th grader at Mary Persons High School, and Christian, a sixth-grader at Monroe County Middle School, were out of school for fall break.

Amanda Webb, who attends High Falls Baptist Church with the Burdette family, said Christian had been baptized about two months ago.

“He knew Jesus. He knew the Lord. So, I know he’s in a better place,” Webb said. “It’s still really difficult. I just can’t imagine what his family’s going through.”

Bittick said James refused medical treatment and went home with his family where he was interviewed.

Related stories from The Telegraph

High Falls Road was blocked for several hours after the 11:30 a.m. drowning.

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:28

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 1:01

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

    A teen stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter.

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

A teen stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Facebook

Christian’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death since it occurred on state property, Bittick said.

Christian’s death is the second to occur at the park this year.

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:28

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 1:01

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

    A child stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter.

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

A child stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter.

Woody Marshall The Telegraph

In May, 38-year-old Daniella Flanagan was walking on the rocks of the falls with her husband when she slipped and fell. Flanagan died from her injuries shortly after the fall.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Pause
Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:28

Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 1:01

Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

  • Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

    Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12.

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

View More Video