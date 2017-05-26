Woman was walking in waterfalls at a state park — now she’s dead

A Savannah woman slipped Friday afternoon while walking on the falls at High Falls State Park in Monroe County.
Daniella Flanagan, 38, was walking on the rocks of the falls with her husband when “she slipped and fell,” said Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “It initially came out as a possible drowning.” The couple were at the park with their child, he said.
The woman’s husband called 911 at about 5:45 p.m. Emergency personnel got Flanagan out of the water and performed CPR at the scene and “were able to re-establish breathing,” Bittick said.
Flanagan was taken to Monroe County Hospital and within an hour she died from her injuries, he said. Her body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death since it occurred in the state park.
The falls are located about 100 yards south of the bridge on High Falls Road.
“There are signs posted by the state park that say ‘do not climb on rocks,’ ” Bittick said.
