Major tuneups on the horizon for Macon’s major entertainment, cultural venues

More Videos 0:31 Three shot at Macon house Pause 1:03 Man strapped to back board after being hit by vehicle at Macon high-rise 1:15 Chuck Shaheen talks about why he should be elected mayor 1:50 Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 0:49 New Macon company throws barbecue for first responders 1:30 Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America 0:40 Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:08 Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:53 Irma takes down trees across Macon 0:45 Major changes coming to Macon Coliseum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Major changes coming to Macon Coliseum Macon Coliseum will receive $3.85 million in SPLOST revenue for various repairs and upgrades. Some changes have been made since a new management firm took over in 2016. Macon Coliseum will receive $3.85 million in SPLOST revenue for various repairs and upgrades. Some changes have been made since a new management firm took over in 2016. sdunlap@macon.com

Macon Coliseum will receive $3.85 million in SPLOST revenue for various repairs and upgrades. Some changes have been made since a new management firm took over in 2016. sdunlap@macon.com