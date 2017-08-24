Renovated Luther Williams Field to feature one of the largest beer gardens in Southeast

One of the largest beer gardens at a sports venue in the Southeast is among the planned amenities at a renovated Luther Williams Field.
The Coastal Plain League’s Macon franchise unveiled plans Thursday morning for upgrading the stadium in preparation for the summer collegiate baseball team’s inaugural season.
What can fans expect next summer when the team begins play in summer 2018?
A stadium featuring amenities for people of all ages, according to team co-owner Steve DeLay.
Luther Williams will have areas (cabanna suites and VIP tables) for the business community, as well as a play area with bounce houses and other activities for kids. The 2,000 square foot beer garden — featuring an assortment of local and state brews — will be located next to left field.
“It’ll be the largest beer garden probably in the southeastern United States,” DeLay said. “For families we’re going to refurbish the main seating bowl, repair everything, fix all the seats so families that want to come out on our five game plans with the all-you-can-eat (food and drink packages) can enjoy themselves and have a comfortable time.”
The Macon-Bibb County Commission is expected to vote in September on the renovation plans. There is $2.5 million of special sales tax revenue budgeted for the project.
Renovations should start in October and be completed by the time the inaugural season starts in June, DeLay said.
The field will also be rebuilt and draining problems will be addressed. Players will also have refurbished locker rooms.
The improvements would also include:
▪ Entrance of the stadium will have a concession stand and team store;
▪ Expanded concessions areas;
▪ Pre-game picnic area;
▪ Renovated restrooms with new paint and fixtures;
After seeing the designs Thursday, Mayor Robert Reichert said it will be like “Christmas in June” when the season starts.
The facelift to historic Luther Williams fits in nicely with other Central City Park upgrades, the mayor said.
Over the last year, millions of dollars in improvements have been made to the downtown park, including the addition of a skate park and new multipurpose fields. Construction started last month on Elaine H. Lucas Senior Citizens Center.
“It’s going to be the start of the revitalization and re-use of Central City Park,” Reichert said following Thursday’s tour of the stadium. “This is really going to become an in-town amenity for a lot of people who live in lofts a couple of blocks away.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments