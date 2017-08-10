Unlimited food, drinks among perks for new Macon baseball team ticket packages

All-you-can-eat food and drinks, brought to you by waiters, are among the amenities being offered to season ticket holders for the inaugural season of summer collegiate baseball in Macon.
Team officials announced Thursday at Luther Williams Field details about ticket packages for the wooden bat Coastal Plain League. Season tickets and smaller ticket packages are on sale now.
Season ticket packages for 25 games in 2018 cost $450, which comes out to $18 per game.
Season tickets are available for seats on the first four rows of the stadium and comes with unlimited food and drinks, wait service and complimentary VIP parking. Food and drink options will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, soda and water.
Also, a new VIP seating area in the stadium will feature tables with four seats. The cost is $40 per seat, which would come out to $1,000 for a full season.
Another option is 5-10 game ticket packages with prices ranging $75-$150. Those packages also feature as much free food and drinks as a person can handle.
Individual game tickets are $15.
“What we wanted to do was create ticket packages for all of our fans,” team co-owner Steve DeLay said. “There’s ticket packages for the business community, ticket packages for big baseball fans, ticket packages for families, small businesses. All of them include unlimited food and drinks, all include the (ticket) exchange program and all will also include the easy payment plan.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.maconbaseball2018.com, by calling 478-803-1795 or by visiting the team offices at Luther Williams Field, 225 Willie Smokie Glover Drive.
Luther Williams stadium is on track to receive as much as $2.5 million in upgrades in preparation for the baseball team. Designs will be presented to the Macon-Bibb County Commission later this month, DeLay said.
Renovations will be made to the seating, field and locker room. There are also plans for new concession stands, beer garden, picnic area, kids play zone and a barbecue smokehouse, according to the team’s website.
Macon’s team will become the 16th franchise in the Coastal Plain League.
Officials plan to announce the team’s name, logo and colors in September. The finalists for the name — selected from nearly 1,500 fan submissions — are Macon Heat, Macon Soul, Macon Noise, Macon Bacon and Macon Hits.
“The market has been wildly enthusiastic,” DeLay said. “Being able to put tickets on sale now I think its going to be great and now, as I’ve told our staff, we’re off to the races.”
