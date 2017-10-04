You will barely hear these new buses as they travel Macon streets

More Videos 1:31 New Boys and Girls Club opens in Forsyth Pause 1:17 Deer runs out in front of motorcycle driver 1:16 Macon-Bibb Transit Authority wins grant for two electric buses 1:09 Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street 1:14 Joe Musselwhite discusses public conduct 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:22 Grand Opera House getting close to finishing new seating Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Macon-Bibb Transit Authority wins grant for two electric buses Board Chairman Craig Ross announced the MTA would be receiving a federal grant for two zero emission electric buses it will add to its fleet. Board Chairman Craig Ross announced the MTA would be receiving a federal grant for two zero emission electric buses it will add to its fleet. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

