Youngest Twiggs County sheriff’s deputy loses her battle to cancer

The youngest Twiggs County sheriff’s deputy has lost her battle with cancer.
Karma Lilly Little, who dreamed of becoming a police officer, died in her father’s arms in California.
“Karma took her first earthly breath within her daddy's arms; and she took her final breath being held safely in his arms again. That is how God intended it to be,” her mom posted on the Believe in Karmiracles Facebook page.
Karma and her family had traveled to California where the girl had planned to spend a day with the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Karma turned 7 in August.
Karma loved police officers and sheriff’s deputies. New York Police Department officers often visited her when she was hospitalized in New York for clinical trials, WSB-TV reported. She was an honorary member of more than one law enforcement agency, including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Danville community are planning a candlelight ceremony Friday to pray and comfort the family, according to another post on the Believe in Karmiracles Facebook page.
The ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. at the family’s home at 275 N. 2nd St. in Danville.
“This is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC so please bring your own Candle if possible along with a photo of yourself and Karma,” the post said. “Let's show the family some LOVE.”
