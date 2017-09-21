Youngest Twiggs County sheriff’s deputy loses her battle to cancer

More Videos 1:08 Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb Pause 1:42 Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:43 Shelter with 120 in North Macon hunker down for Irma winds 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:01 Geraldo Rivera chased Irma down to Columbus and tried to "rescue" two daredevils 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:41 Shopping center loses facade during Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Karma Lilly Little becomes youngest Twiggs deputy Karma Lilly Little's obsession with law enforcement led to the 6-year-old cancer patient being sworn in as a Twiggs County sheriff's deputy on Sept. 30, 2016. Karma Lilly Little's obsession with law enforcement led to the 6-year-old cancer patient being sworn in as a Twiggs County sheriff's deputy on Sept. 30, 2016. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

