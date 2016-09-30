Obsession with cops earns badge for 6-year-old cancer patient, ‘the epitome of hope’

1:31 'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial Pause

4:03 'He did not point his gun at the deputy,' wife says

1:27 What you need to know about flu shots

0:54 What makes folks go a long way for a Nu-Way?

3:15 2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell soars with Thunderbirds

0:45 Why Thunderbirds visit classrooms

1:59 'I love college simply because I can ride a camel'

1:52 Deputy describes Get Dat Money gang during murder trial

0:59 Chevy careens down highway embankment

0:32 Family Dollar robbed on Macon's Pio Nono