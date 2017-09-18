More Videos

Local

Did you love Cherry Blossom’s street party? An international festival group sure did

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 18, 2017 10:37 AM

The resurrection of the Cherry Blossom Festival’s street party proved to be an award-winning idea.

The International Festivals & Events Association bestowed a Best Event Gold award for the street party as part of 19 Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle awards presented to Macon’s delegation.

CBF2017
Mavis Staples performs for thousands at the Cherry Blossom Street Party in 2017 that won a Best Event award from the International Festival & Events Association.
Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

At Thursday’s ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Macon’s international festival won four gold awards, including best new event for the Gospel Extravaganza and best benefit for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department’s pink pancake breakfast.

Eight silver awards were presented for a variety of events and promotions, including the festival’s social media campaign, Coca-Cola and the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority’s sponsorships and best sponsor gift of the Cherry Blossom Tumbler.

Seven bronze awards also were presented to Macon’s festival for Mark Ballard’s pin design, the festival’s website, media relations campaign and mobile app.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

