Can you identify the mystery church in the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival painting?

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching Pause

1:43 Pedora kicks off "Cross the Walk" campaign

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

3:03 God 'created these angels who saved my life,' transplant recipient says

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

0:50 Log Cabin Drive project final touches