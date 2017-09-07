Hurricane Irma evacuees welcome to free Mercer football tickets for Saturday’s game

More Videos 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

