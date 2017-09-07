More Videos

    The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.
Hurricane Irma evacuees welcome to free Mercer football tickets for Saturday’s game

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 07, 2017 2:06 PM

Hurricane Irma evacuees who have fled to Middle Georgia are being offered free tickets to Mercer University’s football game Saturday against Wofford.

The game is at 4 p.m. at the Five Star Stadium, 1327 Stadium Drive, Macon.

"We want to welcome our friends from Florida, coastal Georgia and all areas affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Jim Cole, Mercer’s athletic director, in a news release posted on the college’s athletics website. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and we hope to provide an outlet to those who have evacuated to Middle Georgia."

Evacuees affected by the storm can obtain their tickets 4 ways:

1. Email athletics@mercer.edu or call 478-301-5217 to request/reserve tickets.

2. Pick up at Macon's Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon, from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

3. Pick up voucher at the various participating hotels in Macon area — starting Friday.

4. Walk-up at will call ticket booth on Saturday at Five Star Stadium. Proof of identification is required.

Additionally, while the football tickets are free, there is a $10 charge for parking per vehicle.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

